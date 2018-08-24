Das folgende Instrument wird am 28.08.2018 EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird heute der CUM-Indikator angezeigt.



The following instrument will be traded Ex capital measure on 28.08.2018. Due to technical reasons the CUM-indicator will be displayed today.



Mnemonic ISIN Name

E36 CY0101162119 SEABIRD EXPLO.