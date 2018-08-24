sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

PR Newswire

London, August 24

AIM Release

24 August 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

Base Resources (ASX/AIM: BSE) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY18 Full Year Results. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 27 August 2018

Time: 08:00am AWST / 10.00am AEST

Conference ID: 360973

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free:1 800 558 698Hong Kong:800 966 806Malaysia:1800 816 294
New Zealand Toll Free:0800 453 055Japan:0053 116 1281Singapore:800 101 2785
China Wide:4001 200 659

Europe conference call

Date: Tuesday 28 August 2018

Time:10.00am GMT

Conference ID: 321257

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom:0800 051 8245Ireland:1800 948 625UAE:8000 3570 2705
Belgium:0800 72 111Italy:800 793 500United States:(855) 881 1339
Sweden:020 791 959Norway:800 69 950Canada:1855 8811 339
France:0800 913 848Switzerland:0800 820 030
Germany:0800 182 7617South Africa:0800 999 976

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


