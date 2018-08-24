BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

AIM Release

24 August 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Base Resources FY18 Full Year Results Investor conference call

Base Resources (ASX/AIM: BSE) Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss Base Resources' FY18 Full Year Results. Tim and Kevin will be available to answer questions following a summary of the results.

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 27 August 2018

Time: 08:00am AWST / 10.00am AEST

Conference ID: 360973

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294 New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785 China Wide: 4001 200 659

Europe conference call

Date: Tuesday 28 August 2018

Time:10.00am GMT

Conference ID: 321257

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705 Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 United States: (855) 881 1339 Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: 1855 8811 339 France: 0800 913 848 Switzerland: 0800 820 030 Germany: 0800 182 7617 South Africa: 0800 999 976

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

