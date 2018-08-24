

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open largely unchanged on Friday as trade talks between the U.S. and China ended without progress, raising concerns that a prolonged trade spat could hurt global growth.



Markets are also bracing for a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day that could bring a dovish surprise.



The Fed has penciled in two more interest rate hikes this year despite risks from trade conflicts and emerging market turmoil.



Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of the Fed's monetary policy, saying he was 'not thrilled' with the Fed for raising rates. It remains to be seen whether Powell would respond to Trump's criticism.



Meanwhile, Eurozone growth continued to be solid and broad-based, though threats such as protectionism remained prominent, minutes from the last European Central Bank meeting showed.



Destatis publishes Germany's revised GDP data later in the day. According to preliminary estimate, the economy had expanded 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter.



Asian markets fell broadly and the dollar held on to recent gains on safe-haven demand while oil rose on expectations that U.S. sanctions on Iran will cut significant volumes of crude from the market.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished modestly lower as the U.S.-China war escalated with a fresh round of tariffs on each other and investors assessed the likely political fallout from the legal woes of two former advisers to President Trump.



The Dow slid 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1 percent.



European markets fell slightly on Thursday as new details covering a 'no deal' Brexit and trade war worries overshadowed positive economic data from the euro zone.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slid around 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 ended flat with a negative bias.



