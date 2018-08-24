

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported that statutory profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 increased by 9.5 per cent to 52.0 million pounds from 47.5 million pounds last year. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 24.3 per cent year-over-year to 52.1 million pounds and by 23.8 per cent in constant currency.



Mike Norris, Chief Executive of Computacenter plc, said, 'The Board's outlook remains in line with its expectation which was upgraded on 12 July 2018. While the second half of the year is a more difficult comparison to the first half, due to the outstanding performance in H2 2017, 2018 is proving to be a year of significant progress particularly for our Technology Sourcing business.'



The statutory profit the six-month period ended 30 June 2018 increased 6.7 percent to 36.8 million pounds from 34.5 million pounds in the prior year. The adjusted profit for the period rose 21.8 per cent year-over-year to 38.0 million pounds and by 20.6 per cent in constant currency.



Statutory earnings per share increased 11.7 per cent to 31.6 pence from 28.3 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 27.7 per cent to 32.7 pence from 25.6 pence in the prior year.



The Group's revenues increased by 18.1 per cent to 2.01 billion from last year and were 16.8 per cent higher in constant currency.



Computacenter noted that 2017 was a record year for its Company in both revenue and profit, and it anticipates that 2018 will be even better.



The company announced an interim dividend of 8.7 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on Friday 12 October 2018. The dividend record date is Friday 14 September 2018, and the shares will be marked ex-dividend on Thursday 13 September 2018.



