

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, PFC.L) announced an agreement to sell Petrofac GSA Holdings Limited to Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for a total consideration of up to $292 million.



Ithaca will pay approximately $145 million by or on completion and a further $120 million of non-contingent deferred consideration in the period 2020-2023. Ithaca will also pay a further $28 million of contingent consideration depending on field performance. This transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2019.



Petrofac GSA owns Petrofac's 20% interest in the Greater Stella Area development and its 24.8% interest in the FPF1 floating production facility. Petrofac GSA also owns Petrofac's long-term receivable from the GSA joint operation partners.



Petrofac expects this transaction to result in a post-tax impairment charge of approximately $55 million and to use the proceeds to reduce gross debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX