Frontier Smart Technologies, a pioneer in Smart Audio solutions, announces a significant enhancement to its Smart Audio platform, which will be the first in the world to allow smart speakers, soundbars and AVRs to be simultaneously controlled by voice-enabled devices from Google, Amazon and Apple.

Frontier's new "WorksWith" reference design is powered by the company's well-established Minuet Smart Audio module and SmartSDK. This upgrade enables Smart Audio products, without built-in microphones, to be controlled by any voice-enabled device incorporating Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa Voice Services, or Apple Siri giving consumers the freedom to choose their preferred voice ecosystem.

Manufacturers and brands will be able to position their devices as being controllable via any of the major voice assistant ecosystems, i.e. their product "Works with Google Assistant", "Works with Alexa" and can be voice-controlled via an Apple HomePod. In addition, the platform also supports multiroom applications with Google Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2.

The first product based on Frontier's "WorksWith" reference platform comes from TechniSat Digital GmbH, who will be introducing their new all-in-one music system at IFA, Berlin in September.

The DIGITRADIO 581 all-in-one music system supports Works with Google Assistant, Works with Alexa, Works with HomePod, Chromecast built-in, Airplay2, Internet radio, DAB/DAB+, FM radio, CD, USB playback.

Prem Rajalingham, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Smart Technologies, said:

"Voice-enabled devices are transforming the audio marketplace, but not all smart audio products require their own dedicated voice input. With the launch of Frontier's WorksWith platform, we are enabling digital audio brands to develop products which maintain the highest standards in terms of audio performance and which are also compatible with all three of the major ecosystem platforms. TechniSat is our launch partner on this project. We expect other brands to follow shortly."

Stefan Kön, Managing Director, TechniSat, said:

"This is our entry into the voice-controlled smart audio market. We have chosen Frontier's solution because it allows us to develop a class-leading music system, which can be controlled by voice-enabled devices from Google, Amazon or Apple. For us, it is important to be compatible with all the major ecosystems."

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited

Frontier Smart Technologies is the world's leading supplier of technology solutions for digital audio devices. Customers supplied by Frontier include Bose, Denon, Grundig, harman/kardon, Hama, JBL, Marshall, Onkyo, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Pure, Roberts, Sony, TechniSat, UrbanEars, Yamaha, and many more.

About TechniSat Digital GmbH

TechniSat Digital GmbH was founded in 1987 with the objective of offering high quality satellite reception technology to customers. Since then, the company has implemented solutions for receiving and connecting data for German-speaking countries. Today TechniSat is one of the leading German manufacturers of entertainment electronics products. TVs, digital radios, smart home and other lifestyle electronics are on offer.

TechniSat develops in the company's own research and development center in Dresden and manufactures in its own production locations in Germany and Europe. With its highly-qualified staff, TechniSat offers development, production and service under one roof. TechniSat creates unique solutions for the world of tomorrow in an innovative working environment. Around the world, the TechniSat Group employs about 1,250 people.

TechniSat is part of Techniropa Holding GmbH, a successful group of companies which stand for best consumer electronics, tubes and tube accessories, e-mobility, fine spirits and wooden furniture unique items.

