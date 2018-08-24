sprite-preloader
NextGenTel Holding ASA: Financial Results 2nd Quarter 2018

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see attachments for the financial results for NextGenTel Holding ASA for the 2nd quarter 2018.

Press office:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/financial-results-2nd-quarter-2018,c2599948

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2599948/913290c02aebdd44.pdf

Q2 2018 Market presentation

http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2599948/aaa79a7236d187bc.pdf

Q2 2018 Financial report


