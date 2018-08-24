sprite-preloader
WKN: A0Q2FS ISIN: NO0010405640 Ticker-Symbol: 4QG 
Key information relating to the preferential rights issue to be carried out by PCI Biotech Holding ASA

Date on which the terms and conditions of the preferential rights issue were announced: 24 august 2018Last day including right: 14 September 2018Ex-date: 17 September 2018Record Date: 18 September 2018Date of approval: 14 September 2018Maximum number of new shares: 12,000,000Subscription price: 30Will the rights be listed: yes

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.


