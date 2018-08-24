This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
|09:05
|Key information relating to the preferential rights issue to be carried out by PCI Biotech Holding ASA
|Date on which the terms and conditions of the preferential rights issue were announced: 24 august 2018Last day including right: 14 September 2018Ex-date: 17 September 2018Record Date: 18 September...
|08:53
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
|NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR SOUTH...
|07:41
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech convenes an extraordinary general meeting to propose a fully underwritten Rights Issue of NOK 360 million
|NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR SOUTH...
|Do
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: Invitation to first half year 2018 presentation
|Oslo, 23 August 2018 - PCI Biotech invites to a presentation of the company's second quarter and first half year 2018 report on Thursday 30 August 2018 at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park.
Time:...
|Mo
|PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech initiates research collaboration with Bavarian Nordic
|Exploring synergies between proprietary technologies to further enhance the effect of novel therapeutic applications in cancer and infectious diseases
Oslo (Norway) 20 August 2018 - PCI Biotech...
