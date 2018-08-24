Nasdaq has decided to change the listing procedure for the quarterly March, June and September expiration months to be listed with an 18 month term as opposed to the previous 12 month term. This means that the September 2019 expiration month will be listed for trading as of August 27, 2018. The new strikes will be included in the New Strikes Stock Products notice sent out on August 24, 2018. For contact information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=689928