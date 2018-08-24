sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.08.2018

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Erweiterte
Suche
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,60 Euro		+0,11
+1,47 %
WKN: A1C7F3 ISIN: HK0000069689 Ticker-Symbol: 7A2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,228
7,358
11:39
7,21
7,35
11:35
AIA GROUP LIMITED7,60+1,47 %