

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - AIA Group Ltd (AAIGF.PK, AAGIY.PK) reported that its IFRS operating profit after tax for the first six months of 2018 rose about 19% year-over-year to US$2.65 billion, while it was up 14 percent on a constant exchange rate basis.



The company has delivered double-digit growth across its main financial metrics, including very strong growth in value of new business (VONB) of 17 per cent on a constant exchange rate basis and 22 per cent on an actual exchange rate basis, compared with the corresponding six-month period ended 30 June 2017.



The company reported 14 per cent increase in interim dividend to HK 29.20 cents per share.



