

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index, which combines industry and construction, rose at a slower annual pace in June, figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The production index rose 5 percent year-on-year following a 6.9 percent increase in May.



Industrial production grew 4.2 percent after a 6.6 percent rise in the previous month. Growth in construction slowed to 7.7 percent from 8.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production dropped 1.5 percent in June following a 2.6 percent growth in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX