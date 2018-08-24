The Mailing People: Direct Mail Sees 37% Increase in Enquiries Since GDPR

PORTSMOUTH, England, August 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Direct Mail Set to Beat Out Email Marketing in 2018

The Mailing People have announced they have seen a 37% increase in direct mail enquiries for June 2018 since GDPR came into place on 25thMay 2018 - a 130% increase over June 2017.

The Mailing People have seen several digital marketing companies revise their strategies since the new legislation and consider direct mail as a more viable strategy. Direct mail has taken a back seat since email marketing came to the fore and many companies see direct mail as costly in comparison. But with new, stricter rules around email marketing it looks as though direct mail is making a comeback.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) has not affected the service of direct mail marketing and the ICO has supported direct mail by stating that unlike email, companies that use postal marketing, will not need the consent of the recipient. This means it is far easier to send flyers or leaflets to a targeted demographic than to get their consent to join a mailing list. The Mailing People may be the first direct mail company to state an increase in sales since GDPR, but this is a trend that is set to grow as businesses recognise the implications of GDPR.

Quote from Kristian Harrington of The Mailing People:

"Since GDPR came into force, we've actually seen an increase in enquiries for direct mail and June saw a 37% increase over the average."

About The Mailing People: The Mailing People are part of the Bishops Printers group and offer direct mail for large businesses. Direct mail services include: lithographic & digital printing, attention grabbing envelopes and money saving postage solutions. Based in Portsmouth, The Mailing People offer direct mail services nationwide and have a large customer base in London. As a leader in direct mail, TMP have taken an ethical approach to the industry and invested thousands in environmentally friendly machinery and recyclable/biodegradable products. Their business has grown from strength to strength over the years and state that GDPR can only be a good thing for the direct mail industry.