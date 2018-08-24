sprite-preloader
KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 24

For immediate release24 August 2018

EXTERNAL BOARD APPOINTMENT

Keller Group plc ("Keller"), the world's largest geotechnical solutions provider, announces the following external board appointment in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority:

Chris Girling, Non-executive Director of Keller, will be appointed to the Board of Johnson Service Group plc and will become Non-executive Director with effect from 29 August 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Kerry Porritt 020 7616 7575
Group Company Secretary

Notes to Editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical solutions provider, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of over £2.0bn, Keller has more than 10,000 employees world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


© 2018 PR Newswire