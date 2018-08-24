KELLER GROUP PLC - Director Declaration

For immediate release24 August 2018



EXTERNAL BOARD APPOINTMENT



Keller Group plc ("Keller"), the world's largest geotechnical solutions provider, announces the following external board appointment in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority:

Chris Girling, Non-executive Director of Keller, will be appointed to the Board of Johnson Service Group plc and will become Non-executive Director with effect from 29 August 2018.

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical solutions provider, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of over £2.0bn, Keller has more than 10,000 employees world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

