

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation continued to accelerate in July, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices advanced 4.6 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.1 percent rise in June. This was the fastest rate since May 2017.



Meanwhile, excluding energy, producer price inflation came in at 1.2 percent, down from 1.3 percent in June.



Energy prices advanced 14.1 percent on year. Cost of capital goods gained 0.9 percent and that of intermediate goods advanced 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of consumer goods dropped 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation eased to 0.4 percent in July from 1 percent in June.



