Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS) 24-Aug-2018 / 08:55 GMT/BST London, UK, 24 August 2018 *Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)* EQS's interims show good progress in its evolution into a leading technology provider to corporate entities. With its revamped cloud-based COCKPIT platform scheduled for launch in Q418 and an ever-tightening regulatory environment, the elements are in place to underpin medium- term growth. The additional costs are weighing on current-year profitability and FY18 EBITDA guidance has been reduced, but our view is that this is an investment in making the group a credible and scalable partner in investor relations and compliance, with an attractive monthly recurring revenue base. With the current investment draining earnings, peer-based comparisons are less useful than usual. On an FY1 EV/sales basis, EQS is trading at a +30% discount. On a reverse DCF, taking the company's 2018-25e revenue CAGR guidance of around 17% and assuming a WACC of 8%, an EBITDA margin of c 17% is required to get to the current share price. A 1pp increase in margin would result in an EUR85/share valuation. Given the element of execution risk, the shares appear to be well underpinned at current levels. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739 Neil Shah, +44 (0)20 3077 5715 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 717173 24-Aug-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=955cac3a65cf618e6e51d6a471dd6775&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=717173&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 24, 2018 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)