In the 2018 spring round of the program for large-scale renewable energy projects, solar secured around 1.7 GW of the 2.3 GW of total capacity allocated. Overall, 3,744 PV projects were selected, which will comprise 57% of the round's available budget.Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland - RVO, has assigned around 2.34 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first round of its 2018 SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale solar and renewable energy power projects. As for solar, the RVO said that, of the 4,369 applications for PV projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...