WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate remained stable in July, Statistics Poland reported Friday.



The jobless rate held steady at 5.9 percent in July, as expected. In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7 percent.



The number of unemployed increased to 0.96 million from 1.14 billion in the same period of last year.



