

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as trade war tensions and the prospects of a no-deal Brexit threatened to deepen the risks to global growth.



The oil markets held steady while the dollar remained buoyant after U.S.-China trade talks ended without any tangible results.



Investors looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's big Jackson Hole speech later today for Fed views on Turkey's currency crisis and the U.S.-Chinese trade spat.



Chinese stocks fluctuated before closing higher, led by banks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 4.81 points or 0.18 percent to 2,729.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.43 percent to end at 27,671.87.



Japanese shares rose for a fourth straight session as the yen remained weak and a government report showed the country's annual inflation stalled in July, raising speculation the Bank of Japan may delay its exit from ultra-loose policy.



The Nikkei average climbed 190.95 points or 0.85 percent to 22,601.77, a more than two-week high. For the week, the Nikkei index jumped 1.5 percent to snap a three-week losing streak. The broader Topix index closed 0.65 percent higher at 1,709.20 in thin trade.



Drugmaker Eisai rallied 2.7 percent on receiving European Commission approval for the oral receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor Lenvima (lenvatinib). Chugai Pharmaceutical advanced 2.4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo gained 2.8 percent.



Australian shares reversed earlier losses to finish little changed after government lawmakers elected Treasurer Scott Morrison as the next prime minister, ending a week of political uncertainty. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up by 2.90 points at 6,247.30, snapping a three session losing streak. The broader All Ordinaries index slid 2.40 points to close at 6,357.90.



Healthcare stocks benefited from the recent softening of the Aussie dollar, with CSL climbing 2.9 percent and Cochlear adding 1 percent.



Lender Westpac fell 2.4 percent after reporting a steep drop in quarterly margins, while the other three banks ended on a mixed note. Mining stocks also ended mixed, with Fortescue Metals Group losing 1.5 percent.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 10.61 points or 0.46 percent to 2,293.21 despite little progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 19.76 points or 0.22 percent to 9,159.63, led by gains in industrials and healthcare stocks. Investors shrugged off a government report showing that New Zealand logged its biggest annual trade deficit in nine years on higher imports.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.4 percent after official data showed the country's consumer price inflation edged up to 0.9 percent in July from 0.8 percent in June on transport and utility charges.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished modestly lower as the U.S.-China war escalated with a fresh round of tariffs on each other and investors assessed the likely political fallout from the legal woes of two former advisers to President Trump.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1 percent.



