

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A minor fire broke out late Thursday at Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) auto factory in Fremont, California, but causing no injuries and not affecting production.



The Fremont Fire Department confirmed it responded to the blaze, which threatened a structure and started a small grass fire before it was extinguished.



'This evening, some cardboard and shipping materials being prepared for recycling on our southern fence line caught fire, along with a small patch of grass next to a Tesla parking lot,' a Tesla said. 'The fire is now contained. We would like to thank the Fremont Fire Department for their rapid response. There are no injuries and we are investigating the cause.'



