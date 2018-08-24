BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update



The MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index rose by 3.8% in July 2018 (in US Dollar terms), breaking its five-month losing streak and beating both MSCI Emerging Markets and MSCI Indices World for the first time since February.



Poland rose by 11.4% and outperformed markets in both Czech (+5.9%) and Hungary (+2.5%) in July. Russia was up by 4.7% as the RUB strengthened despite the drop in Brent oil price. Oil fell back after the OPEC deal promised higher production, with Brent crude down to US Dollar 73.1 per barrel.



Markets in Greece (-0.2%) were broadly flat in July in anticipation of a successful exit in August from the Third Bailout program.



Turkey (-7.2%) was down primarily on the Lira's performance (-6.3%). Turkey has a vulnerable economy with large reliance on external funding. The persistently high inflation and expanding twin deficits have been pressuring the currency. The central bank's decision not to hike rates, combined with higher interest rates in the US has increased investors' concerns over the monetary policy of the central bank.



The Company's NAV returned 3.1% in July 2018 (in US Dollar terms), underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Europe 10/40 Index, driven primarily by our selection in Russia. Specifically, the off-benchmark position in a Russian hypermarket chain, Lenta, detracted from returns. The stock declined from June highs as the potential M&A activity failed to materialise. On the other hand, the off-benchmark position in Megafon, the second largest mobile phone operator and the third largest telecom operator in Russia, contributed to returns as the stock was up due to the tender offer of its shares at a 20% premium to the market price. The overweight in PKO Bank Polska contributed to returns as the stock rose on the back of growth in Poland trending higher, resulting in higher rates to manage inflation.



The large underweight in Turkey continued to benefit performance as persistent inflation continued to put pressure on the Lira. Hence, the underweight in Turkish banks, e.g. Garanti, contributed to relative returns. Conversely, the overweight in Arcelik, a household appliances manufacturer, detracted on relative returns as the stock declined on the back of disappointing second quarter results and negative EPS (Earnings Per Share) revisions driven by foreign exchange losses.



The portfolio has an exposure to Turkish listed stocks of 4.5%. At the time of writing this is even lower.



At the end of July, the fund is underweight Turkey and refining names within the energy sector. It is overweight Greece and financials.