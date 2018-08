PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech economic sentiment rebounded slightly in August, after falling sharply in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed Friday.



The economic sentiment indicator rose to 14.7 from 14.2 in July. In June, the reading was 15.7.



The consumer confidence index fell to 7.8 from 9.3, while the industrial morale measure rose to 2.3 from 1.3.



Confidence improved in the construction sector, while it weakened in the trade.



