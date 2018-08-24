sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,834 Euro		-0,007
-0,07 %
WKN: 514000 ISIN: DE0005140008 Ticker-Symbol: DBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,833
9,834
13:14
9,834
9,835
13:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
DEUTSCHE BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG9,834-0,07 %