

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) said that it has acquired an equity stake in US-based ModoPayments, LLC, an industry leader in digital payments innovation.



Deutsche Bank noted that Modo's technology will help the bank expand its existing digital business-to-business and business-to-consumer payments business. In particular, Deutsche Bank will be able to extend payments into non-bank payment platforms such as Alipay, Paypal, M-Pesa and WeChat beyond traditional banking channels, e.g. payment transactions to mobile wallets and peer-to-peer networks.



'Payments are the bloodline of banking. More and more global payments are executed electronically via Fintech and online platforms,' said John Gibbons, Head of Global Transaction Banking at Deutsche Bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX