

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were slightly higher on Friday after fresh data from Destatis showed the German economy expanded at a faster pace as initially estimated in the second quarter on domestic demand.



The largest euro area economy grew 0.5 percent sequentially, following the 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. The rate came in line with the estimate released on August 14.



With U.S.-China trade talks yielding no concrete results, investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell later in the day for further direction.



The benchmark DAX was up 11 points at 12,376 in opening deals after closing down 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Banks and carmakers were among the prominent gainers, with Commerzbank and Daimler rising 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



