EDP Finance B.V.: Half-year Report 2018

EDP Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2018
In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EDP Finance B.V.
for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EDP Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2018 till 30 June 2018 have been filed on 24 August 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:
https://
www.edp.com/sites/default/files/portal.com/documents/interim_report_2018_v3.pdf (https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/2Y0MCr2mmcDZo4Gu72lIO?domain=edp.com)
