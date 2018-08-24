Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) to develop 1 GW of grid-connected solar PV projects at the proposed 5 GW Dholera Solar Park. The state of Maharashtra, meanwhile, has issued a generic PV tariff.The selection of project developers for the 1 GW tender will be done through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction. The basic eligibility for solar power developers includes experience of installing at least one solar project of more than 25 MW, while the net worth of the entity or its parent company should not be less than Rs 1.07 crore ...

