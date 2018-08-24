

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Friday after U.S.-China trade talks ended without breakthrough, as widely expected.



Investors looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's big Jackson Hole speech later today for Fed views on Turkey's currency crisis and the U.S.-Chinese trade spat.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 8 points or 0.15 percent at 5,427 in opening deals after closing largely unchanged on Thursday.



Among the top gainers, Arcelor Mittal, BNP Paribas, Carrefour and Societe Generale rose around 1 percent.



