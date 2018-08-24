

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of a three-day holiday weekend. The London markets will be closed on Monday for a bank holiday.



With U.S.-China trade talks yielding no concrete results, investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the day for fresh updates on rate outlook.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,570 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Miners were on the rise as London copper prices recovered. Anglo American rose 1.2 percent, Antofagasta rallied 2.6 percent and Glencore added 1.1 percent.



Shire plc shares jumped 2.5 percent. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a first of its kind drug from the company used to treat patients suffering from a rare swelling disorder.



Oilfield services provider Petrofac rose over 1 percent after it announced an agreement to sell Petrofac GSA Holdings to Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited for a total consideration of up to $292 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX