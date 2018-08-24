The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 August 2018. ISIN: DK0010218189 ---------------------------------------- Current name: Flügger B ---------------------------------------- New name: Flügger group B ---------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: FLUG B ---------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3315 ---------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=689951