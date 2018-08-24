Vilnius, Lithuania Nasdaq Vilnius decided on August 24, 2018 to list shares of AUGA group, AB on the Baltic Main List on August 27, 2018 at the request of the Company and after the Company's report about fulfillment of conditions set by the Board of Nasdaq Vilnius was filed with the Board. Additional information: Issuer's full name AUGA group, AB Orderbook short name AUG1L ISIN code LT0000127466 Nominal value of one security 0.29 EUR Number of listed securities 227 416 252 Orderbook ID 541000 ICB classification 3500 Food & Beverage List Baltic Main List Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.