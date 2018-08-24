Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 419.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.54p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---