ELEMENTIS PLC - Additional Listing

Elementis plc (the "Company") - Additional Listing of Shares

A block listing application has been made for 700,000 ordinary shares of 5p each to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

250,000 will be issued under the 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme, 250,000 will be issued under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018 and 200,000 will be issued under the 2018 Savings Related Share Option Scheme.

The shares will not be allotted immediately but as and when the scheme rules allow.

The admission of these shares is expected to be on 29 August 2018.

Laura Higgins

Company Secretary

020 7067 2999