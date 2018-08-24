Module degradation tests are essential not only for effective plant operations, but also to ensure an optimum ROI. However, fixed laboratories, where such tests are usually carried out, involve transportation issues, while it is not always economically feasible to send in mobile laboratories. So how can degradation in these instances be measured? Leonardo Enrique Pérez Abreu, Technical Manager of the Testing & Optimization department at Enertis discusses this issue.The main component in utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) projects are the PV modules themselves. Typically, depending on the size ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...