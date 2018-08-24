

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland retail sales rose at a faster pace in July, after slowing in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Retail sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in July, the flash estimates showed. In June, retail sales excluding the automobile trade rose 1.2 percent.



In May, sales growth peaked at 6.1 percent.



The volume of retail sales rose 0.9 percent in July after falling 0.6 percent in June. Detail data is set to be released on September 13.



