In a meeting in Brussels, the majority of EU member states have decided not to re-apply the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for crystalline solar PV modules and cells. As such, the undertaking on the minimum import price (MIP) is likely to end on September 3.The European Commission has reportedly decided not to re-examine the existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures for crystalline solar PV cells and modules imported from China. While it remains silent, with the Directorate General for Trade at the European Commission declining to comment on pv magazine's enquiry, Reuters reports ...

