

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June, the labor force survey from Statistics Norway showed Friday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.9 percent in June, the same as in March. The rate for June indicates average for May to July and March reflects February to April period.



The number of unemployed totaled 108,000 in June. At the same time, employed persons increased by 13,000 from March. This change was within the error margin of the survey.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX