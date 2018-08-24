The "Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive camera is specifically designed to increase driver's situational awareness and for improving road side safety. The cameras can detect, identify, and analyze objects such as pedestrians, cars, bicycles, and others. Moreover, they enhance the overall driver experience and reduce the risks of accidents.
They are used in numerous parts such as front, rear, side, and in-vehicle for a number of applications; for instance, driver drowsiness detection, side rear view, lane departure park-assist system, and other warning detection functions.
Segments Analyzed
- By application, the market is categorized into park assist system, lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control system, driver monitoring system, autonomous emergency braking system, blind spot detection, and others.
- Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared camera, thermal camera, and digital camera.
- On the basis of type of vehicle, it is segregated into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Demand for Passenger Vehicles Coupled with Safety Security Concerns Amongst Consumers
- Increase in Number of Road Fatalities
Restraint
- High Installation Cost
Opportunities
- Rise in Trend of Installing ADAS
- Legislations Mandating Installation of Cameras in Vehicles
Key Players Profiled
- Automation Engineering Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Continental AG
- Aptiv PLC
- Stonkam Co. Ltd.
- Mobileye N.V.
- Autoliv Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- OmniVision Technologies
- Valeo
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Automotive Camera Market, by Applications
Chapter 5: Automotive Camera Market, by Technology
Chapter 6: Automotive Camera Market, by Vehicle Type
Chapter 7: Automotive Camera Market, by Region
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
