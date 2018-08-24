

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation moderated in July after accelerating in June, Statistics Finland said Friday.



Producer price inflation came in at 6.1 percent in July versus 6.2 percent in June.



Producer prices in domestic market climbed 4.8 percent and that in export markets advanced 7.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.4 percent mainly due to higher prices of electricity.



Data showed that the export price index rose 7.7 percent and the import price index by 8.1 percent in the year. Both export and import prices were boosted by higher prices of oil products.



Month-on-month, export and import prices moved up 0.2 percent each in July.



