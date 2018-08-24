According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive prognostics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 88% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Prognostics Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive prognostics market into the following end-users:

Aftermarket

OEMs

In 2017, the aftermarket segment accounted for nearly 99% of the global market and is projected to decline to 76% by 2022, exhibiting almost 24% decrease in market share.

Global Automotive Prognostics market: Top emerging trend

The growing popularity of prognostics increasing the number of patents is an emerging trend in the automotive prognostics space. The growing popularity of the prognostic system in the automotive market is leading to the development of various techniques in data acquisition and processing by stakeholders in the field of prognostics. As a result, these stakeholders are drafting patents to protect the intellectual property, which are mostly focused on methods and systems on prognostics and also includes the development of sensors, hardware, and software that are required for prognostic applications.

