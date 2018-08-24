According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global automotive usage-based insurance market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. The flexible pricing scheme is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005040/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive usage-based insurance market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global automotive usage-based insurance market into the following geographies:

Europe

North America

APAC

In 2017, Europe accounted for 50% of the global market and is projected to decline to 45% by 2022, exhibiting almost 4% decrease in market share.

Global automotive usage-based insurance market: Top emerging trend

Big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments in UBI is an emerging trend in the automotive usage-based insurance space. The rising connectivity solutions in the automotive industry and the availability of real-time data give a huge opportunity for auto OEMs to develop effective product offerings. The collection of real-time data is expected to grow further owing to the growing adoption of connected cars during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (Europe, North America, and APAC)

Key leading countries

Segmentation by application (automotive embedded UBI and automotive app-based UBI)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Allianz, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems, Watchstone Group, Octo Telematics, and Sierra Wireless)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005040/en/

Contacts:

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com