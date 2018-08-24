Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top predictive modeling techniques.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005148/en/

Top Predictive Modeling Techniques That You Must Know (Graphic: Business Wire)

Creating, testing, and authenticating a model to predict the likelihood of an outcome in the best possible way is known as predictive modeling. The main objective of predictive modeling is to predict an event, behavior, or output through the use of many predictors. Every model in this technique is made up of a number of analysts or variables that impact results in the future. After the collection of data for pertinent predictors, a statistical model is formed. The model may be a complex neural network or a simple linear equation and this is charted out by a sophisticated software. After the obtainability of additional data, the statistical analysis model is reviewed or validated. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top predictive modeling techniques.

Request a proposal to know more about our web analytics solutions.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"Predictive modeling techniques include artificial intelligence to make a profile of predictions (algorithms) from past individuals."

Predictive Modeling Techniques

Regression algorithms: When there is plenty of data, then regression algorithms might help to forecast trends in the future grounded on that data. For instance, if any raw material is being bought for the manufacturing process, then the monthly price data can be gathered to forecast seasonal fluctuations in those prices. Request a demo to know more about our portfolio of analytics solutions.

When there is plenty of data, then regression algorithms might help to forecast trends in the future grounded on that data. For instance, if any raw material is being bought for the manufacturing process, then the monthly price data can be gathered to forecast seasonal fluctuations in those prices. Clustering algorithms: This algorithm helps in finding the relations between variants, which are not simply visible. Product relationships can also be found using this technique. It is very useful in bundling services and upselling purposes. Get in touch to know more about the top predictive modeling techniques.

Predictive Modeling in Healthcare

It has huge potential to drive future models of health care and is the main step towards personalized medicines

Integrating domain knowledge and real-world evidence to look into the issues of data quality is one of the most vital roles of predictive modeling in healthcare

Modeling technique in healthcare can help in reliable data elements across data collection systems

Visit our page, to view a comprehensive list of the top predictive modeling techniques

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

Request a proposal to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

View the complete list of the top predictive modeling techniques:

https://www.quantzig.com/blog/predictive-modeling-techniques

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005148/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us