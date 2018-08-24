Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 27, 2018. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_1811 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2018-11-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2018-11-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0011616309 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 1811 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.