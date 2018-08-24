Bo Risberg leaves the Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj after the Annual General Meeting 2019

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on August 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. EET

The Chaiman of the Board of Directors of Valmet Oyj, Mr. Bo Risberg has on August 23, 2018 announced that due to personal reasons, he will not be available for the re-election to the Board of Directors of Valmet at the Annual General Meeting 2019. Bo Risberg has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valmet since 2015.

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 672 0026

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR on Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

