ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

ReShape Lifesciences management is scheduled to present Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 2:10PM ET. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon™ System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. ReShape vBloc™ Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the ReShape vBloc System, is designed to help patients with a BMI of 40-45 kg/m2, or a 35-39.9 kg/m2 and at least one co-morbidity feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom

Chief Financial Officer

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

949-276-6042

syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

Debbie Kaster

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

415-937-5403

debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.