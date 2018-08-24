sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,048 Euro		-0,003
-5,88 %
WKN: A2DQXE ISIN: US7611234052 Ticker-Symbol: BY8G 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,052
0,063
15:01
24.08.2018 | 14:08
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place from September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

ReShape Lifesciences management is scheduled to present Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 2:10PM ET. Interested parties may access a webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon™ System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. ReShape vBloc™ Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the ReShape vBloc System, is designed to help patients with a BMI of 40-45 kg/m2, or a 35-39.9 kg/m2 and at least one co-morbidity feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Investor Contact:

Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.
949-276-6042
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

Debbie Kaster
Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5403
debbie@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE