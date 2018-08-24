According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global commercial aircraft leasing market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The strong market position of Irish and Chinese lessors is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global commercial aircraft leasing market into the following geographies:

APAC

EMEA

The Americas

In 2017, the APAC region generated a revenue of USD 11.18 billion and the growth momentum of this region is expected to increase by 2022.

Global commercial aircraft leasing market: Emerging trend

Influence of taxes on aircraft leasing is an emerging trend in the commercial aircraft leasing space. Taxes like the value-added tax have a significant impact on the market. The taxes are set by governments, in line with the operational characteristics of the carrier. In certain situations, the exemption of such a tax lessens the burden of aircraft lessors. Certain countries have policies on those lines to encourage the growth of the market.

