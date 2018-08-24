The first movers are two big energy consumers - the Airport of Paris and state-owned railway company, SNCF - which have decided to consider bids from renewable energy producers. According to Xavier Daval from local association, SER-Soler, private PPAs will be able to offer the stable electricity prices currently being granted by nuclear power, over the next 10 years.The French energy market is already used to private power purchase agreements (PPAs) among power producers and intensive energy consumers, but these kind of agreements were so far viable for traditional power providers or hydropower ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...