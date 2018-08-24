Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market share analysis engagement on the fintech industry. A leading player in the fintech industry wanted to gain in-depth insights into their market position with respect to the global market space.

According to the fintech industry experts at Infiniti "Fintech companies across emerging economies are constantly facing challenges owing to the dynamic nature of infrastructural and regulatory issues."

The rise of digitization has severely affected several industrial segments, and the banking industry is not an exception. Hence banking firms are now focusing on enhancing their technical capabilities to cater to the growing need for digital transactions globally. This, in turn, has decreased their dependence on fintech institutions. To counter this challenge fintech firms are now redefining their business processes to augment their product portfolios and retain their position in the global market space. However, being a new market segment the fintech industry is still struggling to decode the processes in the industry in order to gain in-depth information on the regulatory requirements.

The market share analysis solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the fintech client to gain real-time insights into their market share. It also helped them to evaluate the brand goal progress in the future.

This market share analysis engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a competitive edge in the market

Target their consumers based on their interests and needs

This market share analysis engagement provided predictive insights on:

Augmenting operational efficiency by partnering with other fintech firms

Highlighting the performance benchmarks to evaluate brand growth

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

