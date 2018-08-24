Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Data Protection Notice
London, August 24
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Data Protection Notice
24 August 2018
The Company draws the attention of Shareholders to its Data Protection Notice which has been published on its website.
http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Email: ts236@ntrs.com