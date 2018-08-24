Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Data Protection Notice

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Data Protection Notice

24 August 2018

The Company draws the attention of Shareholders to its Data Protection Notice which has been published on its website.

http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

Email: ts236@ntrs.com