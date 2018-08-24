Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group 1H 2018 Financial Results Conference Call Invitation 24-Aug-2018 / 14:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group is pleased to invite the investment community to join *LSR Group 1H 2018 Financial Results Conference Call* The call will be hosted by: Mr. *Dmitry Kutuzov* - Chief Financial Officer Mr. *Yuri Ilyin* - Managing Director *Wednesday, August 29, 2018* *18.00 Moscow / 16.00 London / 11.00 New York* Please dial-in 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled time The call, including Q&A's, will last approximately 1 hour The call will be in English and partially in Russian with consecutive translation into English Company's presentation will be available on August 29, 2018 after the release of the results at http://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/financialresults1h2018 *Participant dial-in numbers:* Financial Results Conference Call Conference ID: *7715452* *Participant dial-in numbers:* UK +44 (0)330 336 9127 (Local access) 0800 358 6377 (Toll free) Russia: +7 495 213 1767 (Local access) 8 800 500 92 83 (Toll free) USA: +1 323 794 2588 (Local access) 888-220-8451 (Toll free) *Encore Replay will be available until 8 September 2018* Encore Replay UK dial-in number: +44 (0) 207 660 0134 (Local access) 0 808 101 1153 (Toll free) Encore Replay USA dial-in number: +1 719-457-0820 (Local access) 888 203 1112 (Toll free) Encore Replay Russia dial-in number: 810 800 2702 1012 *Replay ID: 7715452* ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: NOR TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 5920 EQS News ID: 717379 End of Announcement EQS News Service

