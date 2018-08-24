

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L), Baxalta Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Shire, and Shire Acquisitions Investments Ireland DAC, an Irish designated activity company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Shire, announced that the Offerors have commenced cash tender o?ers to purchase up to $2.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Baxalta's outstanding 2.875% Senior Notes due 2020, 3.600% Senior Notes due 2022, 4.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2045 and SAIIDAC's outstanding 3.200% Senior Notes due 2026. Baxalta is the Offeror for the notes issued by it, and SAIIDAC is the Offeror for the notes issued by it.



The Tender Offers are not conditioned upon a minimum amount of Notes of any series, or a minimum amount of Notes of all series, being tendered. However, the Tender Offers are subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, including the closing of, and receipt by Shire of the cash proceeds from, the sale of Shire's Oncology business.



