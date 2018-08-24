According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global In-vehicle Apps market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This research report titled 'Global In-vehicle Apps Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global In-vehicle apps market into the following application:

Infotainment apps

Navigation apps

Telematics apps

In 2017, the infotainment apps segment accounted for 41% of the global market and is projected to exhibit an increase in market share by 2022.

Global in-vehicle apps market: Emerging market trend

Over-the-air updates for software components is an emerging trend in the in-vehicle apps space. In recent years, electronic components in cars have increased exponentially owing to an increase in the installation of driver assistance and safety features in automobiles. The advent of IVI and connected car technology have increased the complexity of automobiles. Therefore, electronic hardware, software, and applications from the most crucial part of today's automobiles.

